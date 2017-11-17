US lawmakers want more information from Trump son-in-law Kushner for Russia probe

The leaders of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Thursday they had not received information they requested from President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, including emails, phone records and documents related to communications with former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

In a letter to Abbe Lowell, Kushner's attorney, Senators Chuck Grassley and Dianne Feinstein requested all those documents, as well as transcripts from interviews with other committees.

Among requested documents, which they described as known to exist but not provided to the Judiciary Committee, were the phone records and emails to Kushner concerning WikiLeaks and a "Russian backdoor overture and dinner invite," both forwarded by Kushner.

WikiLeaks released emails stolen from Democrats that helped Trump's campaign against his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

Grassley is the chairman and Feinstein the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, which is conducting one of the main congressional investigations of Russian involvement in the 2016 U.S. election and allegations of collusion between Trump's campaign and Moscow.

Both Trump and the Russian government deny such activities.

Flynn, who had been a Trump campaign adviser, was fired from his post as national security adviser after misleading Vice President Mike Pence about the extent of his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak last year.

The letter to Lowell said the committee requested the documents on Oct. 18, and some, but not all the material requested, was provided on Nov. 3.

"We appreciate your voluntary cooperation with the Committee's investigation, but the production appears to have been incomplete," Grassley and Feinstein wrote.

Lowell and a White House spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kushner is among numerous Trump advisers who have acknowledged interaction with Russian intermediaries.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle)