BEIRUT: Air strikes by the U.S.-led coalition continued on Monday against Islamic State-held areas in Raqqa and will increase as the Syrian Democratic Forces advance into the jihadists' remaining areas of the city, the coalition spokesman said.

Spokesman Colonel Ryan Dillon said about 3,500 civilians had departed the Islamic State-held parts of the city in the past week.

