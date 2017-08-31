US-led coalition hits Islamic State fighters on way to meet evacuees

BEIRUT: The U.S.-led coalition on Wednesday struck vehicles containing Islamic State fighters who were travelling towards the area of eastern Syria where a convoy of IS evacuees from the Syria-Lebanon border is standing, the coalition spokesman said.

The spokesman, Colonel Ryan Dillon, said earlier that coalition jets had also struck a road and bridge to block the convoy of evacuees, including fighters and their families, from travelling into IS territory from Syrian government territory.

(Reporting by Sarah Dadouch; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alison Williams)