WASHINGTON: U.S. Special Operation Forces have captured a militant who is believed to have played a role in a 2012 attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, that killed U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the U.S. forces had captured the militant in Libya.

