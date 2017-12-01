US military indefinitely delays ban on cluster bombs

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon will indefinitely delay a ban on the use of older types of cluster bombs due to take effect on Jan. 1, 2019, officials say, arguing safety advances in munitions technology had failed to advance enough to replace older stockpiles.

Cluster bombs, dropped by air or fired by artillery, scatter bomblets across a wide area which sometimes fail to explode and are difficult to locate and remove. That can lead to civilian deaths and injuries long after conflicts end.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart)