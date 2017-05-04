US military to pitch revised Afghan war plan to Trump in next week

The U.S. military said on Thursday it will present its recommendations on the war in Afghanistan to President Donald Trump within the next week, amid expectations of a request for thousands of more troops.

"We are actually actively looking at adjustments to the approach in Afghanistan right now," Theresa Whelan, acting assistant secretary Of defence for special operations, low-intensity conflict.

"I expect that these proposals will go to the President within the next week and the intent is to do just that, to move beyond the stalemate."

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali)