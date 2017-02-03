US monthly job creation surges in January
WASHINGTON: The US economy continued to pump out new jobs in January, adding 227,000 positions, while the unemployment rate rose a tenth to 4.8 per cent, the Labor Department reported Friday (Feb 3).
With jobs added at their fastest pace since September, the first employment report released in President Donald Trump's administration largely confirmed the health of the economy, which has had a slow but steady recovery from the 2008 financial crisis.
