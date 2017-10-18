US mulls potential F-16 sale to Greece: Trump

U.S President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration has informed Congress of a potential sale to upgrade the F-16 aircraft in Greece's Air Force, a deal could be worth US$2.4 billion.

The U.S. State Department approved the possible sale on Monday. Trump spoke of the potential sale following a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsirpas at the White House.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; editing by Grant McCool)