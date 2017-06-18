US Navy confirms all seven missing sailors from USS Fitzgerald found dead
The U.S. Navy confirmed on Monday that all seven sailors on the USS Fitzgerald were found dead after the destroyer's collision with a container ship at the weekend.
The bodies of missing sailors were found in flooded compartments of the USS Fitzgerald, which came close to sinking after a collision with a container ship off Japan tore a gash under the warship's waterline, the U.S. Navy's Seventh Fleet commander said on Sunday.
