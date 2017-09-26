US Navy Pacific commander misses promotion, to retire after deadly collisions

TOKYO: U.S. Pacific Fleet commander Admiral Scott Swift said he will retire after being passed over for promotion to the chief of all military forces in the region in the wake of two deadly collisions involving U.S. warships.

"I have been informed by the Chief of Naval Operations that I will not be his nominee to replace Admiral Harry Harris as the Commander, U.S. Pacific Command," Swift said in an e-mailed statement.

Swift becomes the most senior naval officer to step down after the collisions in June and August in which a total of 17 U.S. sailors were killed.