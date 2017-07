WASHINGTON: A U.S. Navy ship fired warning shots towards an Iranian vessel near the northern Arabian Gulf on Tuesday after the vessel came within 150 yards (137 meters), a U.S. official told Reuters.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the USS Thunderbolt fired the warning shots after attempts to communicate by radio were ignored by the Iranian vessel.

