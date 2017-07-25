US Navy ship fires warning shots at Iranian vessel: US official

WASHINGTON: A US Navy patrol ship fired warning shots at an Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessel on Tuesday (Jul 25) after it approached within 137 metres, a US defense official said.

"The IRGCN boat was coming in at a high rate of speed. It did not respond to any signals, they did not respond to any bridge-to-bridge calls, they felt there was no choice except to fire the warning shots," the defense official told AFP on condition of anonymity.