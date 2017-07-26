US Republican Senate leader to hold healthcare vote within hours

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell leaves his office ahead of today's vote on the health care bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON: U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he will schedule a vote on whether to open debate on a healthcare overhaul in a "couple of hours."

"Today’s vote to begin debate is the first step, and we should take it," McConnell said on the Senate floor. "Any senator who votes against starting debate is telling America that you're just fine with the Obamcare nightmare."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)

Source: Reuters