US reviewing invitation to Syria talks in Kazakhstan - official

WASHINGTON: The United States is reviewing an invitation to attend upcoming talks on the Syria conflict in the Kazakh capital, Astana, later this month, a State Department official said on Thursday.

"We did get an invitation, and it's under review," the official told Reuters after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying the U.S. had been invited.

The talks, arranged by Moscow, will include officials from Russia, Iran, Turkey and the United Nations, and comes as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office on Friday.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton)