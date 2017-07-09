US-Russian ceasefire takes effect in southwest Syria

A ceasefire deal for southwestern Syria took effect at noon (0900 GMT) on Sunday, the latest international attempt at peacemaking in the country's six-year war.

The United States, Russia and Jordan reached a ceasefire and "de-escalation agreement" on Friday meant to halt fighting between Syrian government forces and rebel groups in the southwest.

