US's Pence to attend Munich Security Conference, organisers say

BERLIN: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has accepted an invitation to attend the Feb. 17-19 Munich Security Conference, conference organisers said on Friday.

The conference in southern Germany will take place against a backdrop of uncertainty about transatlantic relations after U.S. President Donald Trump said he viewed NATO as obsolete and criticised Chancellor Angela Merkel's policies.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michael Nienaber)