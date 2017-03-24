US sanctions 30 firms, individuals for aiding Iran, North Korea arms programs

WASHINGTON: The United States has imposed sanctions on 30 foreign companies or individuals for transferring sensitive technology to Iran for its missile program or for violating export controls on Iran, North Korea and Syria, the State Department said on Friday.

Eleven companies or individuals from China, North Korea or the United Arab Emirates were sanctioned for technology transfers that could boost Tehran's ballistic missile program, the State Department said in a statement.

Nineteen entities or individuals were sanctioned for other violations under the Iran, North Korea and Syria Nonproliferation Act, it said. They are believed to have transferred or acquired sensitive technology that could contribute to development of weapons of mass destruction.

