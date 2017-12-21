US sanctions Myanmar, South Sudan, Gambian figures for rights violations, corruption

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on 52 individuals and entities for alleged human rights violations and corruption, including Myanmar military officer Maung Maung Soe, who oversaw a brutal crackdown against the Rohinga.

Others sanctioned include Benjamin Bol Mel, who has served as an adviser to South Sudan President Salva Kiir, and former Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh, the U.S. Treasury Department said.

