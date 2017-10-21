US says 24 people harmed from recent 'attacks' in Cuba

The U.S. State Department confirmed on Friday that 24 people have suffered health effects from "attacks" in Cuba earlier this year against diplomatic personnel and that an investigation is ongoing.

"We can’t rule out additional new cases as medical professionals continue to evaluate members of the embassy community," spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement.

(Reporting by Justin Mitchell; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)