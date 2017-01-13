US says it killed three members of al Qaeda affiliate in Yemen strikes

WASHINGTON: The U.S. military said on Thursday it killed three members of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula in two strikes in central Yemen last week and in late December.

A strike on Jan. 8 killed one AQAP operative and a strike on Dec. 29 killed two members of AQAP, U.S. Central Command said in a statement. Both strikes occurred in the al-Baydah Governorate, the statement said. It did not say how the strikes were carried out.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)