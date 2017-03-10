US says January raid in Yemen killed 4 to 12 civilians

WASHINGTON: A U.S. military investigation into a January raid against al Qaeda in Yemen has concluded that between four and 12 civilians were killed, U.S. Army General Joseph Votel, the head of the U.S. military's Central Command, said on Thursday.

"We have made a determination based on our best information available that we did cause casualties, somewhere between four and 12 casualties," Votel told a Senate hearing, adding he accepted responsibility for shortcomings in the operation.

Critics have questioned the value of the late January raid against al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, authorized by President Donald Trump, which also resulted in the death of U.S. Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens.

