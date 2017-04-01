US says South Carolina man arrested for trying to join Islamic State
- Posted 01 Apr 2017 01:00
- Updated 01 Apr 2017 01:05
WASHINGTON: An 18-year-old South Carolina man was arrested late Thursday night for attempting to join Islamic State, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement on Friday.
The man, Zakaryia Abdin of Ladson, South Carolina, appeared in federal court on Friday in Charleston on the charge of trying to aid a designated foreign terrorist organization, the department said.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
- Reuters