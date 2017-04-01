Channel NewsAsia

US says South Carolina man arrested for trying to join Islamic State

  • Posted 01 Apr 2017 01:00
  • Updated 01 Apr 2017 01:05

WASHINGTON: An 18-year-old South Carolina man was arrested late Thursday night for attempting to join Islamic State, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement on Friday.

The man, Zakaryia Abdin of Ladson, South Carolina, appeared in federal court on Friday in Charleston on the charge of trying to aid a designated foreign terrorist organization, the department said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

- Reuters