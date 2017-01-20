US sees North Korea activity signalling possible missile test-launch

WASHINGTON: The United States is seeing activity in North Korea that indicates a possible future ballistic missile test, although the timing of the test and range of the missile remain unclear, U.S. officials told Reuters on Thursday.

The officials said two mobile missile launchers were spotted.

Earlier on Thursday, South Korean media reported North Korea may be preparing to test-launch a new, upgraded prototype of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

