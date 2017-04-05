US Senate leader says has enough votes to change rules, OK Gorsuch
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday Republicans had enough votes to change Senate rules to get around a Democratic filibuster and approve Judge Neil Gorsuch for a Supreme Court seat, but that senators would be allowed to filibuster on legislation as long as he was leading the chamber.
McConnell told reporters he was confident there were enough votes to change the rules. "Either way we'll be moving toward confirming Judge Gorsuch on Friday," McConnell told reporters.
