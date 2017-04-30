US service member killed in blast near Mosul, Iraq

A U.S. service member died of wounds sustained in the explosion of an explosive device outside the northern Iraqi city of Mosul on Saturday, the U.S.-led military coalition said.

A statement from Operation Inherent Resolve gave no other details.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Sandra Maler)