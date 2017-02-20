US serviceman dies in 'non-combat related incident' in Iraq, says coalition

BAGHDAD: A U.S. serviceman died on Monday in a non-combat related incident outside the Iraqi city of Ramadi, west of Baghdad, the U.S.-led coalition said.

The United States is leading the mainly western coalition fighting Islamic State in Iraq and in Syria. It has more than 5,000 troops deployed in Iraq.

Further information about the dead serviceman "will be released as appropriate," the coalition said in a statement.

