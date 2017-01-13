US set to lift some financial sanctions against Sudan

WASHINGTON: The United States is set to announce the easing of some financial sanctions against Sudan, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

"The limited sanctions relief if an acknowledgement of progress by the government of Sudan," the official told Reuters.

The United States first imposed sanctions on Sudan in 1997, including a trade embargo and blocking the government's assets, for human rights violations and terrorism concerns. The United States layered on more sanctions in 2006 for what it said was complicity in the violence in Darfur.

