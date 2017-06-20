US shoots down drone close to Iraqi-Syrian border - statement

AMMAN: The U.S. led coalition said on Tuesday it had shot down an armed pro-Syrian drone that had been advancing on its forces near a garrison close to the border with Iraq in southeastern Syria.

In a statement, U.S. forces said the drone was shot at after it "displayed hostile intent and advanced on coalition forces".

The location was close to where another "pro-regime UAV" drone, which Western intelligence sources said was Iranian, was shot down on June 8 after dropping bombs near coalition forces, the statement said.

