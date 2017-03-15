US, South Korean military chiefs discuss North Korean threat, options

WASHINGTON: The military chiefs of the United States and South Korea spoke over the phone on Tuesday and recognised that North Korea could "conduct provocative actions" in response to large-scale joint drills between the two countries.

"The chairmen recognised the possibility that North Korea could conduct provocative actions during the Key Resolve/Foal Eagle exercise, or in connection with North Korean major political events in April," a statement from Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford's office said.

The statement said the two military leaders "discussed response options" during a call that lasted about 30 minutes.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Paul Tait)