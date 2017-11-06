US Special Counsel Mueller has enough evidence to charge Flynn, son - NBC

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has collected sufficient evidence to charge Michael Flynn, U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, and his son, NBC News reported on Sunday, citing multiple sources familiar with the investigation.

FILE PHOTO: Then White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn walks down the White House colonnade on the way to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump's joint news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Files

NBC News said Mueller's team is looking at possible money laundering charges, lying to federal agents, and Flynn's role in a possible plan to remove an opponent of the Turkish president from the United States in exchange for millions of dollars. (http://nbcnews.to/2ywXzPC)

Mueller is increasing pressure on Flynn following his indictment of Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, NBC News said.

Flynn served 24 days as Trump's national security adviser but was fired after it was discovered he had misrepresented his contacts with a Russian diplomat to Vice President Michael Pence.

The NBC report said that lawyers for Flynn and his son, Michael G. Flynn, who worked with his father, declined to comment as did Mueller's office.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Source: Reuters

