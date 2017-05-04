US spending bill averting shutdown clears House, goes to Senate

WASHINGTON: The House of Representatives passed legislation on Wednesday (May 3) to keep the US government funded through September in a deal President Donald Trump reluctantly hailed despite the jettisoning of funding for a border wall.

The US$1.16 trillion spending bill passed by a vote of 309 to 118 with broad bipartisan support. It will now head to the Senate, where it is expected to win approval later this week before going to the president's desk for signing.

The measure, which keeps federal operations running through the end of the fiscal year on Sep 30, must clear Congress and receive Trump's signature by Friday in order to avoid a government shutdown.

Struck late Sunday after weeks of tense negotiations, the agreement was touted as a victory by Democrats because they managed to strip several elements of Trump's wish list from the legislation.

It includes US$1.5 billion in funding for increased border security measures, but no money for an actual wall on the Mexican border, and it backs away from language that would have slashed grants to "sanctuary cities" that have vowed not to enforce strict federal immigration laws.

It also maintains spending levels for the State Department and other key government operations that Trump had proposed gutting.

Trump made building the wall along the southern border with Mexico a core campaign pledge. But House Democrat Nita Lowey proudly proclaimed that "not one cent" will go toward building it.

An additional US$2 billion in new funding will be committed to the National Institutes of Health, while US$295 million in Medicaid assistance will flow to debt-saddled Puerto Rico.

Republicans also claim victory because the measure boosts military funding, breaking the longstanding Democratic position that new spending must be equally split among defense and non-defence expenditures.

"That dollar-for-dollar parity rule is a rule no more," House Speaker Paul Ryan told lawmakers before the vote. "It turns the page on the last administration, on the Obama years."

Of the trillion dollars in the bill's discretionary spending, US$598.5 billion is slated for defence - an increase of US$25 billion, or 4.5 per cent, above fiscal year 2016 levels.

Democratic votes are needed to get the bill to the president's desk even though Republicans control both chambers of Congress and the White House.

Trump appeared angered by the perception that Democrats had rolled the White House and Republican majority on the funding deal.

"Our country needs a good 'shutdown' in September to fix mess!" Trump tweeted on Tuesday, lamenting the need for bipartisan compromise.

But he appeared to embrace the agreement in later comments, calling it a "clear win" for the American people.

Negotiators included 2,500 additional visas to Afghan interpreters and support staff who worked with US forces in Afghanistan.

They also agreed to expand the number of temporary visas to foreign workers, particularly those who do seasonal work at US vacation resorts. Analysts have criticised the provision for undermining Trump's own pledge to protect American jobs from outside competitors.