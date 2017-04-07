US strikes in Syria inflict 'considerable damage' on US-Russia ties: Kremlin

MOSCOW: The US strikes ordered by President Donald Trump against a Syrian air base Friday inflict further "considerable damage" to US-Russia relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to Russian news agencies.

"This step by Washington inflicts considerable damage to US-Russia relations, which are already in a lamentable state," Peskov said.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Friday the attack should leave no one in any doubt that Trump is willing to act if any actor "crosses the line."

Tillerson had earlier accused Russia - which props up the Assad regime and agreed to mothball Syrian chemical weapons in a 2013 deal - of being incompetent or complicit in permitting Assad's actions.

A White House official said that Tillerson and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis had liaised with allies about the military strike.