US student evacuated from North Korea dies

CHICAGO: Otto Warmbier, the US student released by North Korea in a coma after more than a year in detention, has died, his family said on Monday (Jun 19).

The 22-year-old, who had suffered severe brain damage, was medically evacuated to the United States on Jun 13. He died on Monday at 2.20pm (2.20am Singapore time Tuesday), surrounded by his family at a hospital in his home town of Cincinnati. Ohio.

"It is our sad duty to report that our son, Otto Warmbier, has completed his journey home," his family said in a statement.

"The awful torturous mistreatment our son received at the hands of the North Koreans ensured that no other outcome was possible," they added.

Pyongyang said that Warmbier fell into a coma soon after he was sentenced in March last year for stealing a political poster from a North Korean hotel.

