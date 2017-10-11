US Supreme Court throws out travel ban ruling
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out an appeals court ruling that struck down President Donald Trump's previous temporary travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority nations countries that has now expired.
The court acted in one of two cases pending involving a case brought by the American Civil Liberties Union, which had sued to stop the ban contained in a March executive order.
The court did not act on a separate challenge brought by the state of Hawaii, which the court had also agreed to hear. That case also features a challenge to a separate 120-day refugee ban, which has not yet expired.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Leslie Adler)