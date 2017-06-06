US tells UN rights forum to remove 'chronic anti-Israel bias'

The Trump administration gave formal notice on Tuesday that it is reviewing its participation in the U.N. Human Rights Council and called for reforming the body to eliminate its "chronic anti-Israel bias".

"The United States is looking carefully at this Council and our participation in it. We see some areas for significant strengthening," Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told the Geneva forum in her first address.

She also called for the Council to address serious human rights violations in Venezuela and for the government of President Nicolas Maduro to give up its seat in the 47-member U.N. forum unless it gets its "house in order".

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles)