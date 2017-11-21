US to end protected status for Haitians in July 2019

WASHINGTON: The United States will end in July 2019 a special status given to about 59,000 Haitian immigrants that protects them from deportation, senior Trump administration officials said on Monday.

"It was assessed overall that the extraordinary but temporary conditions that served as the basis of Haiti’s most recent designation has sufficiently improved such that they no longer prevent nationals of Haiti from returning safely," a senior Trump administration official told a briefing.

