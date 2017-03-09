US to host 68-nation meeting on countering Islamic State -official
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will host a 68-nation meeting in Washington this month to discuss the next moves by the coalition fighting Islamic State, a senior Trump administration official said on Thursday.
An official announcement about the March 22-23 ministerial meeting is expected later on Thursday, the official said.
