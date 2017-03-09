Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

US to host 68-nation meeting on countering Islamic State -official

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will host a 68-nation meeting in Washington this month to discuss the next moves by the coalition fighting Islamic State, a senior Trump administration official said on Thursday.

  • Posted 09 Mar 2017 23:41
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stands during a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will host a 68-nation meeting in Washington this month to discuss the next moves by the coalition fighting Islamic State, a senior Trump administration official said on Thursday.

An official announcement about the March 22-23 ministerial meeting is expected later on Thursday, the official said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Walsh)

- Reuters