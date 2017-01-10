US Treasury adds seven people to counter terrorism blacklist
- Posted 10 Jan 2017 04:05
- Updated 10 Jan 2017 04:10
WASHINGTON: The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it had added seven people to its list of those subject to its counter terrorism blacklist, including five from Russia and one each from Lebanon and Iran.
In a statement, the department said its Office of Foreign Asset Control had added the seven men to its Specially Designated Nationals list. (http://bit.ly/2iwSBGy)
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander)
- Reuters