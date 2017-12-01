US urges Venezuela to release US citizen held for 17 months

WASHINGTON: The U.S. State Department urged Venezuela on Thursday to immediately release Josh Holt, a U.S. citizen who has been detained without charges for nearly a year and a half and is in deteriorating health.

"We remain extremely concerned for his health and his well-being," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a news briefing. "The decline in his health has been further exacerbated by the Venezuelan authorities' delays in providing necessary medical treatment. Sometimes they have blocked his care altogether."

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)