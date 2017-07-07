US utilities including nuclear firms hacked; Russia primary suspect: Reports

WASHINGTON: Firms operating nuclear power plants and other energy facilities in the US have been hacked in recent months, the New York Times (NYT) reported on Thursday (Jul 6).

It quoted what it called an urgent report issued in late June by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Investigative Bureau.

The intrusions happened in May and June and hit companies including Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corporation, which operates a nuclear power plant in Kansas, the NYT said.



The report quoted Wolf Creek officials as saying no operations systems had been affected as the corporate network and internet were separate from the network that runs the plant.

The initial DHS report did not say how many firms were targeted or what the hackers' motives were and added the origin of the hack was unknown.



However, the hackers "appeared determined to map out computer networks for future attacks", said the NYT. The hackers did so by sending emails containing fake resumes with malicious codes for control engineering jobs to engineers with access to critical industrial control systems.



The NYT also stated that an "advanced persistent threat" actor was responsible. The paper said this is the language hacking experts often often use to describe government-backed hackers.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that the primary suspect is Russia, according to "three people familiar with the continuing effort to eject the hackers from the computer networks".

Former and current officials said that a possible Russian connection is worrisome because Russian hackers had previously hacked parts of the electrical grid in Ukraine and seem to be testing increasingly advanced methods to disrupt power supplies, said Bloomberg.

Representatives from the Russian Embassy did not immediately respond to emails from Bloomberg seeking comment.

Following the recent spate of hacks, the DHS report carried an urgent "amber warning," the second-highest rating for threat severity, according to the NYT.

It is unclear if US President Donald Trump would address these issues with Russian president Vladimir Putin during their talks later today at Warsaw.