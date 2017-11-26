US warns of repercussions for Pakistan over freed militant

The White House said on Saturday there would be repercussions for U.S.-Pakistan relations unless Islamabad took action to detain and charge a freed Islamist militant accused of masterminding a 2008 assault in Mumbai, India.

WASHINGTON: The White House said on Saturday there would be repercussions for U.S.-Pakistan relations unless Islamabad took action to detain and charge a freed Islamist militant accused of masterminding a 2008 assault in Mumbai, India.

"(Hafiz) Saeed’s release, after Pakistan’s failure to prosecute or charge him, sends a deeply troubling message about Pakistan’s commitment to (combating) international terrorism and belies Pakistani claims that it will not provide sanctuary for terrorists on its soil," the White House said in a statement.

"If Pakistan does not take action to lawfully detain Saeed and charge him for his crimes, its inaction will have repercussions for bilateral relations and for Pakistan’s global reputation," it added.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Susan Thomas)