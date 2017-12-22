US welcomes decision by Arab coalition to keep Yemeni port open

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday said it welcomed an announcement by a Saudi-led coalition to keep the Hodeidah port in Yemen open for a month to allow humanitarian aid to flow through, and condemned a Houthi bombing of a palace in Saudi Arabia.

In a brief statement, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders suggested the United States believed Iran bore ultimate responsibility for the Dec. 19 missile attack against the palace in Riyadh.

"We urge the United Nations Security Council to hold Iran responsible for its repeated and blatant violations of Security Council resolutions," Sanders said.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Susan Heavey)