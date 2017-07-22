US White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigns

WASHINGTON: White House spokesman Sean Spicer resigned on Friday (Jul 21), ending a brief, turbulent tenure that gained global notoriety, after President Donald Trump named adviser and Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci as his top communications official.

A White House official said Spicer, 45, had resigned.

Spicer's departure reflected turmoil within Trump's legal and communication teams amid a widening investigation into possible ties between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia, a problem undermining the White House's policy agenda.

Parodied memorably on the Saturday Night Live sketch comedy show for his combative encounters with the White House press corps, Spicer became one of the Trump administration's most recognized figures after taking the job in December.

He was sometimes targeted by critics for what they said were false or misleading statements. In recent weeks, Spicer has less frequently taken the lectern in the White House press room.

Trump offered Scaramucci, a longtime supporter who has frequently appeared on television to defend him, the White House communications post.

Advertisement Advertisement

Spicer had told Trump he vehemently disagreed with the appointment of Scaramucci as communications director, the New York Times said.

The communications position had been vacant since Michael Dubke resigned in May as communications director.



Spicer has been serving a dual role as press secretary and communications director since Dubke's departure.

Currently at the Export-Import Bank, Scaramucci is expected to start his new job in August, a White House official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Scaramucci was interviewed by Trump on Friday morning and the job had been offered and accepted.

Scaramucci, a Republican fundraiser and founder of Skybridge Capital, was earlier offered the post of US ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris.