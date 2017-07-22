US White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigns: Reports

White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned on Friday (Jul 21) after objecting to US President Donald Trump's appointment of a new communications director, US media reported.

Spicer had told Trump he vehemently disagreed with the appointment of the New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as communications director, the New York Times said.

The communications position had been vacant since Michael Dubke resigned in May as communications director.



Spicer has been serving a dual role as press secretary and communications director since Dubke's departure.

Currently at the Export-Import Bank, Scaramucci is expected to start his new job in August, a White House official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Scaramucci was interviewed by Trump on Friday morning and the job had been offered and accepted.

Scaramucci, a Republican fundraiser and founder of Skybridge Capital, was earlier offered the post of US ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris.

His appointment comes as the White House deals with questions around a special counsel probe and several congressional investigations into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and potential collusion with Trump's campaign.