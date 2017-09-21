US will consider resuming halted military aid to Egypt - Trump

The United States, which last month decided to deny Egypt US$95.7 million (£70.93 million) in aid and to delay a further US$195 million over human rights concerns, will consider resuming some suspended military assistance, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

Asked if he would restart military to aid to Egypt, Trump told reporters as he began a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi: "We're going to certainly consider it."

(Reporting By Jeff Mason; Writing by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)