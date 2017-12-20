US woman gives birth to baby girl from embryo frozen in 1992

WASHINGTON: A US woman has given birth to a baby girl from an embryo frozen 24 years ago, in what doctors say could be a world record.

Emma Wren Gibson, born to Tina and Benjamin Gibson from Tennessee, was delivered on Nov 25 after her embryo was thawed and implanted in March, local reports said.

Having been frozen since Oct 14, 1992, doctors claim it could be the longest frozen embryo to result in a successful birth.

Previously, the oldest known frozen embryo to result in a successful birth was 20 years old.

The couple only found out about the embryo’s age after it had been implanted into Tina.

"Do you realise I'm only 25? This embryo and I could have been best friends," Tina, who is now 26, told CNN. "I just wanted a baby. I don't care if it's a world record or not."

The couple, who married seven years ago, were unable to conceive because Benjamin, 33, has cystic fibrosis, which causes infertility in most male sufferers. They initially fostered several children before Tina’s father suggested they adopt an embryo after hearing about it on the news.

Though the couple did their research and contemplated the idea, it was only in August last year that they decided “on a whim” to fill out and submit an application for embryo adoption.

Emma Wren Gibson with her parents Tina and Benjamin Gibson. (Photo: Facebook/Southern Charm Portraits)

After undergoing a series of medical examinations and obtaining state approval, the couple were ready for the implantation procedure in March, but they would first need to choose a suitable donor. The Gibsons had only two weeks to go through the 300 donor profiles listing the genetic information about the embryo’s genetic parents.

The couple started by looking at profiles’ height and weight to match theirs before moving onto medical histories. They used their second choice after the first was not found to be compatible.

Three frozen embryos, all from the same anonymous donor, were thawed, though only one was implanted into Tina. Only then did doctors inform the couple of the potential world record. "I didn't sign up for this," said Tina in a CNN report.

Emma’s genetic parents donated the embryos after they were left over from in vitro fertilisation. Around 15 per cent to 20 per cent of in vitro fertilisations result in leftover embryos. Couples can choose to dispose the extra embryos, donate them to research, or donate them to another couple.

At her birth, Emma weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces (2.94kg). She was delivered by Dr Jeffrey Keenan, the medical director of the National Embryo Donation Centre, in Knoxville.