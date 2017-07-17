US woman throws party for the homeless after her US$30,000 wedding was cancelled: Report

INDIANAPOLIS, US: An American woman whose US$30,000 wedding was cancelled has hosted a banquet for the homeless rather than let it all go to waste, according to a the Indystar.



After Sarah Cummins and her fiance Logan Araujo cancelled their wedding a week ago for undisclosed reasons, the two were left with the non-refundable contract for the Ritz Charles and a plated dinner for 170 guests, the report said.

Ms Cummins, a 25-year-old pharmacy undergraduate, was quoted as saying by the Indystar that rather than throw away the food, she wanted to bring some purpose to the event, so she contacted homeless shelters in the area.

“It was a huge loss. But you gotta do what you gotta do, I guess. And that was one of the reasons I wanted to do something with the reception, because it literally felt like I was throwing that money in the trash. At least we can use it somehow," she said.

Ms Cummins, along with three of her bridesmaids as well as her mother and aunts, welcomed about a dozen homeless veterans from the Hoosier Veterans Assistance Foundation on Saturday (Jul 14).

The guests dined on bourbon-glazed meatballs, roasted garlic bruschetta, and wedding cake.

Several local businesses and residents donated suits, dresses and other items for the guests to wear. Attendee Charlie Allen, who has spent three months at a homeless mission, received a donated jacket.

“I didn’t have a sport coat,” he reportedly said, tugging gently at the lapels of his new coat, smiling. “I think I look pretty nice in it.”



Ms Cummins also told Indystar that it won’t be all heartache when she looks back on her would-be wedding date.

“I will at least have some kind of happy memory to pull from,” she was quoted as saying. “I wanted to make sure it would be the perfect wedding.”

However, she said that she was not sure what she will do with the wedding dress.

“It’s too painful to think about,” she added.