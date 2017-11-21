USA's Tillerson and Saudi crown prince discuss terrorism by phone

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday to discuss regional security, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

RIYADH: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday to discuss regional security, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

The two discussed "ways to combat terrorism" and "coordination of efforts to reinforce security and the stability of the region," according to the report.

(Reporting by Katie Paul; editing by Andrew Roche)