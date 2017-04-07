Using vehicles as weapons

PARIS: A truck was rammed into a crowd in central Stockholm on Friday (Apr 7), the Swedish intelligence agency Sapo said, killing and injuring an unknown number of people.

Here are previous attacks of this kind:

LONDON

LIVE: British police say they are treating incident near parliament as 'terrorist' incident until know otherwise. https://t.co/08azwmRtbk pic.twitter.com/xGJJkfew76 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) March 22, 2017

On Mar 22, 2017, a 52-year-old British convert to Islam, Khalid Masood, mowed down pedestrians on a bridge near parliament and stabbed a policeman, killing four people before he was shot dead by police.

The death in hospital of a fifth person, a Romanian woman who was knocked into the River Thames, was announced on Friday. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group.

BERLIN





On Dec 19, 2016, Tunisian national Anis Amri, 24, hijacked a truck and slammed into a crowd of people at a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people. Amri was shot dead by Italian police in Milan four days later after travelling through several European countries. The rampage was claimed by IS.

NICE





On Jul 14, 2016, Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, a 31-year-old Tunisian, ploughed a 19-tonne truck into a Bastille Day crowd leaving a fireworks display in Nice on the Promenade des Anglais, killing 86 people on the famous beachfront street.

IS later claimed Bouhlel as one of its followers.

MONTREAL

On Oct 20, 2014, Muslim convert Martin Couture-Rouleau, 25, from Quebec, used his car to mow down two soldiers near Montreal, killing one of them. Couture-Rouleau was shot dead by police as he climbed out of his wrecked vehicle brandishing a knife.