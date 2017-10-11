USS McCain collision was preventable, ship commander relieved of duties: US Navy

TOKYO: The collision of the USS McCain with a merchant ship near Singapore that killed 10 sailors was preventable, the US Navy said on Tuesday (Oct 10) after it relieved the warships commander and his deputy from their duties.

"The commanding officer exercised poor judgment, and the executive officer exercised poor leadership of the ship's training programme," the USS Seventh Fleet said in a press release.

Commander A. Sanchez, the McCain's captain, and his executive officer Commander J. Sanchez were reassigned to other duties in Japan, where the Seventh Fleet is headquartered, the Navy said.

Divers recovered the remains of all 10 US sailors who went missing after the guided-missile destroyer collided with oil tanker Alnic MC as the warship headed for a routine stop in Singapore.

Singapore had coordinated a search and rescue operation after the collision, together with the United States, Australia, Indonesia and Malaysia.

The operation covered 5,524 sq km and involved more than 300 Singapore personnel, including from the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA), Singapore Armed Forces, Singapore Police Coast Guard and Singapore Civil Defence Force.

